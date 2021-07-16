Photos | Conor McGregor blasts injury doubters: “All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world”

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to blast all his critics after he broke his leg at UFC 264.

McGregor and Poirier had their highly-anticipated match in the main event of the pay-per-view card. It was a very intriguing matchup due to the fact they had just fought in January and already had a big rivalry. However, at the end of the first round, the Irishman took a step back and broke his leg.

After the fight, Poirier said the leg broke due to a checked kick. Yet, John Kavanagh recently revealed McGregor had an injury in the camp which the Irishman confirmed.

“I was injured going into the fight. People were asking me when was the leg break – at what point did the leg break? Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC, they knew,” McGregor said in an Instagram video. “My leg – I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring without shin pads, and I was kicking. I kicked the knee a few times, so I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle, and then I had trouble with the ankle anyway throughout the years of fighting all the time. And I also was wrapping my ankle every training session. I even (did) a lot of training sessions when the ankle was sore – I still wouldn’t stop training.”

Now, McGregor took to social media to provide some photos that his shin was hurt as he was elevating and icing it in camp. He also revealed a four-part Netflix documentary series that showed the injury and it will be released soon.

All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world.

My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts.

I’m gonna title it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road” pic.twitter.com/nNNShC8mfo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

“All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world. My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts. I’m gonna title it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road,” McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor did have successful leg surgery and is now rehabbing. Dana White said he will likely be out for a year and when he returns, perhaps the fourth fight against Poirier happens.

Will you be watching Conor McGregor’s docuseries when it comes out?