PHOTO | Sean O’Malley looks shredded ahead of UFC 250 fight

Red hot UFC bantamweight prospect “Sugar” Sean O’Malley looks to be in incredible shape ahead of his UFC 250 main card scrap with Eddie Wineland.

O’Malley flaunted his physique—and an undeniably bold hairstyle—in an Instagram post on Thursday.

See it below.

“Just show up Ed, so I can kick you in the head,” O’Malley wrote in the caption for his post, sending a message to his next foe.

Sean O’Malley is widely regarded as a future title contender. The Arizona-based fighter burst into the MMA limelight in 2017, when he earned a UFC contract with a dazzling, first-round knockout of Alfred Khashakyan on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

He then picked up a pair of decision wins over Terrion Ware and Andre Soukhamthath in his first two UFC bouts, before enduring an unfortunate stint on the sidelines due to a tie-up with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

With his USADA issues finally squared away, O’Malley returned to the cage at the recent UFC 248 card in Las Vegas, where he beat the brakes off José Alberto Quiñónez en route to a first-round TKO. His reward for this triumphant return to action is a fight with the former WEC bantamweight champion Eddie Wineland.

O’Malley will enter the fight with an 11-0 overall record, and believes a title shot could just be a few victories away.

“There’s four people they’re talking about for the bantamweight title, no one is really standing out, no one is really like ‘this is who we want to be our champ,’” O’Malley said on The Luke Thomas Show on Sirius XM recently. “I win a couple more fights, I’m that guy. I’m the guy that people are going to want to see as the bantamweight champ. I’m that guy. I’m only a couple fights away from the title, if you look at the rankings, they don’t really matter…I think those top four dudes, [Aljamain] Sterling, [Petr] Yan, Cory [Sandhagen], Marlon [Moraes]. Those four dudes are killers, they’re high-level black belts in MMA but no one’s talking about them. No one is like ‘that’s the dude’, no one is that interesting.

“I’m that guy,” O’Malley added. “I’m the guy that’s going to knock these dudes out, get my title shot, and I’m going to be champ and it’s going to be people want to see me there. It’s going to be exciting.”

How do you think Sean O’Malley will look at UFC 250?