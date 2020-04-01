PHOTO | Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford ditch their clothes for stripped-down training session

Like most of us, Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford are hunkered down at home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As professional fighters, of course, the pair have to find ways to continue to train during these unprecedented circumstances.

It’s safe to say they’ve done so.

VanZant, who is a staple of the UFC flyweight and strawweight divisions, and Vanderford, who is a rising star in the Bellator middleweight division, have been training together in the garage of their home.

One of the pair’s more recent home training sessions was definitely an interesting one, as they ditched their clothes to train naked — then documented it on Instagram. See the evidence below.

View this post on Instagram Last nights workout 🏋️‍♂️ A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Mar 31, 2020 at 1:57pm PDT

Paige VanZant has not fought since January of last year, having been sidelined by a series of unfortunate arm injuries. That being said, she recently had her cast removed and is now chomping that the bit to return to the UFC’s Octagon.

Her next fight will be the last on her current contract, and she’s expected to test free agency thereafter.

Her husband Austin Vanderford, meanwhile, has gone 3-0 since joining the Bellator banner. He doesn’t currently have a fight booked, but is seemingly closing in on title contendership in the stacked division.

What do you think of VanZant and Vanderford’s stripped down training session?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/1/2020.