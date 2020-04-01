Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway rematch scratched from UFC 251

A planned rematch between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway has been scratched from UFC 251, another major blow to the card.

The UFC planned on a double bill of title fights at UFC 251, which is still tentatively scheduled to take place on June 6 in Perth, Australia. Earlier this week we found out that the co-main event between UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Joanne Calderwood has been postponed, and now Volkanovski vs. Holloway has been scratched, as well, putting the entire event in jeopardy of not happening as planned.

Speaking to ESPN, Volkanovski confirmed his first title defense against Holloway is postponed until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic.

“To be honest with you, nothing was signed, nothing was locked in. Everything was pointing towards Perth, but we’re still not sure whether it’s going to go ahead or whether it’s not,” Volkanovski said.

“But I’m in a weird position where I’m being quarantined, not being able to train properly, not being able to get over to New Zealand. So are we still going to be doing that card? I just don’t think that’s a good idea for me, especially coming off a broken hand. For me to try and overcome an injury and then go into a camp, and not be fully prepared in the camp, it’s not a good idea. So I don’t think the Perth card will go ahead, but if it does I don’t know the chances of me being on it.”

The UFC has already postponed events in London, Columbus, and Portland, and events originally scheduled for Brooklyn, Nebraska, Oklahoma City, and San Diego through April and May are in jeopardy as well. UFC president Dana White has been adamant the show will go on, but it seems like the coronavirus outbreak is a fight the UFC can’t win, and Volkanovski vs. Holloway is the latest casualty of it.

When do you think Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway will be re-booked?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/1/2020.