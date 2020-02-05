Invicta FC atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey wants UFC to bring in women’s 105lbs division

Invicta FC atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey and top contender Ashley Cummins hope the UFC introduces the women’s 105lbs division into the world’s top MMA promotion.

Frey and Cummins meet this Friday night at Invicta FC 39 for the promotion’s atomweight belt. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com before the fight, the champion Frey said she has heard rumors the UFC is considering adding the women’s 105lbs division, and she would be in favor of that in fact happening.

Here’s what Frey said about the UFC bringing in the women’s atomweight division.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors that say maybe the UFC is starting to look into the atomweight division. I’m going to be 35 this year and I’m hanging in there as long as I can. We’ll see. I’m not basing my hopes at the start they’ll start a division. I’m just taking it one fight at a time,” Frey said.

Her opponent Cummins agrees with Frey that the UFC should bring in the women’s 105lbs division.

“Every day I say a little prayer the UFC is finally going to start the atomweight division. That’s been the goal, to be a UFC fighter. I want to be a world champ and I want to be a UFC fighter. Hopefully, 2020 will be the year (the UFC) finally starts the atomweight division,” Cummins said, agreeing with Frey.

It would make sense for the UFC to bring in another weight class in 2020. The promotion is holding more events than ever this year and could always use another title fight to help deepen cards. The fact the UFC also recently introduced a separate women’s pound-for-pound list could also be another sign that the promotion could be considering another women’s weight class. If that happens, expect Frey and Cummins to be a part of it.

Do you agree with Jinh Yu Frey and Ashley Cummins that the UFC should bring in the women’s atomweight 105lbs division?