Photo | Francis Ngannou appears to have dropped some muscle mass ahead of his title fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou appears to have dropped some muscle mass ahead of his title unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

The former training partners, Ngannou (16-3 MMA) and Gane (10-0 MMA), will collide on January 22 in Anaheim with the title of “baddest man on the planet” up for grabs.

Francis Ngannou most recently competed back at March’s UFC 260 event, where he scored a second round knockout over Stipe Miocic to become the promotions heavyweight world champion.

However, due to ‘The Predator’s’ recent inactivity, Dana White and company decided to create a interim heavyweight title, which was later claimed by Ciryl Gane following his win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August.

Francis Ngannou was not happy with the UFC’s decision to create a interim title, but nonetheless is confident he will successfully defend his throne against Ciryl Gane.

‘The Predator’ was recently interview by Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie where he also posed for the following photo showcasing his new look physique.

As seen above, Francis Ngannou appears to have dropped some muscle mass ahead of next month’s title unification bout with Ciryl Gane.

‘Bon Gamin’ recently hinted that ‘The Predator’ knows he can “handle his power”, so perhaps that is what persuaded the slight change in physique.

“I think Francis Ngannou did a lot these last years, and he probably improved and he’s more intelligent. And that’s really great. He’s really well rounded now, and I think it’s going to be more like that. Because he knows I can manage the power. I think he knows I can manage the power. So maybe he should be a smart fighter this day [when we fight].”

Ciryl Gane continued to discuss his upcoming title fight with Francis Ngannou:

“I’m going to manage the fight. I’m going to win after five rounds,” Gane said when asked for a prediction. “Maybe before (I win) with a submission or something like that, why not? Why not?”

What do you think of the recent photo of Francis Ngannou shared by Mike Bohn? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!