Michael Bisping weighs in on a potential title fight between Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira: “He could come back and knock out Charles Oliveira”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor has a genuine chance at beating UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Last Saturday night at UFC 269, Charles Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier to successfully retain the UFC lightweight title. It was a fascinating main event encounter but in the end, “Do Bronx” overwhelmed Poirier and secured the finish fairly comfortably in the third round.

Now, the big question is this: who will challenge Charles Oliveira for the belt next?

Justin Gaethje and the winner of Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush have been pinpointed as the logical next choices, but of course, you can never rule out Conor McGregor.

When discussing the possibility of McGregor vs Oliveira, Michael Bisping had the following thoughts.

“Conor’s done a great job being absolutely polarizing, you know. Polarizing is great, half of them want you to f***ing win with passion and the other half want you f***ing lose with passion. And when you are a f***ing fight guy, that’s the best position to be in. ‘Cos either way people are tuning in to watch you fight. And hey, it’s not impossible. He could come back and knock out Charles Oliveira. Of course he could. It would be insulting to say otherwise. Of course he could. Do I see it happening? I don’t know. More than likely, not.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

On any given day it’s definitely plausible to think Conor McGregor could knock out the lightweight division’s finest. In equal measure, though, Charles Oliveira has continually showcased some unbelievable resilience in his last few outings – and he won’t go down without a fight.

Do you think Conor McGregor would knock Charles Oliveira out if the pair met for the UFC lightweight championship? Let us know your thoughts on this potential rivalry and whether it could happen down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!