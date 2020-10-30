Conor McGregor teases return to 155lbs: “Lightweight division incoming”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is teasing a return to the Octagon at 155lbs, sharing with fans the phrase “lightweight division incoming.”

McGregor is set to take on rival Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257, which is scheduled to take place on January 23 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The coach of McGregor, John Kavanagh, recently suggested that the rematch would take place at 170lbs. However, with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently announcing his retirement from the sport, it changes things when it comes to weight.

With Nurmagomedov set to vacate the lightweight title, some fans and media have suggested that the rematch between McGregor and Poirier take place at 155lbs for the vacant belt. McGregor hasn’t fought at lightweight since losing his belt to Nurmagomedov in 2018, but it appears he is set to return to the division he once reigned as champion.

Taking to social media on Friday, McGregor posted a video teasing his return to the UFC lightweight division. Take a look below at the video McGregor shared on his Twitter.

Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back =

Lightweight Division incoming 👑 pic.twitter.com/4CiZOFkL2H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2020

This is welcome news, especially since the fight between McGregor and Poirier figures to have a big say in who the next UFC lightweight champion is. The promotion could opt to just have McGregor and Poirier fight for the vacant belt, or it could even match McGregor up with another top contender like Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje for the title instead.

Of course, the promotion could always choose to take the advice of Michael Chandler and run a four-man tournament for the lightweight belt. Regardless of what the scenario is, look for McGregor to play a big part in it as he looks to win back his belt at 155lbs.

