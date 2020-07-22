Darren Till says if he beats Robert Whittaker “the only fight for me is a title fight”

Darren Till believes he will be fighting for UFC gold in his next bout, this if he beats Robert Whittaker on Yas Island.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 3, Till is taking on the former champion in Whittaker. It is a very interesting fight and with the middleweight title fight happening in September, the Englishman believes he should get the winner.

“Yes, of course. If I beat Robert Whittaker Saturday night, the only way to go is to the title. I’ve come to middleweight and a lot of people say he’s only had two fights, but look at my two fights,” Till said at media day. “This is why for every young fighter out there, or for every fighter in the UFC who sometimes may turn down fights, you have to take these big risks because it will pay off. I didn’t campaign for a title shot after I beat Stephan Thompson in Liverpool. I didn’t quite feel I deserved it. But, now if I beat Robert Whittaker, Saturday, which is a big ask and a big mountain to climb, the only fight for me is I say, Adesanya and Costa are scheduled to fight, the only fight for me is a title fight.”

If Till beats Whittaker, it would be the biggest win of his career. It would improve his record to 2-0 at middleweight. So, he would no doubt have a say to be the next person to receive a title fight. But, Jared Cannonier is still out there. So, perhaps the Englishman would have to fight him before fighting the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa.

For now, Darren Till is focused on his main event scrap against Robert Whittaker. He is confident he will get his hand raised and prove he deserves a title fight.

Do you think Darren Till should be fighting for the title next if he beats Robert Whittaker?