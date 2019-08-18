PHOTO | Anthony Pettis broke foot in first round against Nate Diaz at UFC 241

UFC lightweight Anthony Pettis broke his foot in the first round of his UFC 241 co-main event bout against Nate Diaz, which he lost via unanimous decision.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Duke Roufus, the coach of Pettis, told him that Pettis broke his foot and might need surgery. Pettis will know more about the severity of his injury once he goes back home to Milwaukee.

Check out a picture of Pettis’ foot below.

Anthony Pettis broke his right foot in the first round of his loss to Nate Diaz last night, according his coach Duke Roufus. It might require surgery. They’ll know for sure when he goes back home to MKE. Pettis posted this photo of his foot afterwards. https://t.co/nAcQT7BRUT pic.twitter.com/IVsJgbP8Xy — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 18, 2019

Pettis went on to lose a unanimous decision, but the broken foot may explain why the fight became so lopsided the longer it went on. Pettis actually started off the fight really well and landed some good shots on Diaz early on, but as the fight went on he was dominated both on the feet and on the ground.

Pettis was able to make it the full three rounds with his broken foot but he took quite a bit of damage in the fight and will surely need plenty of time off after this fight. Keep in mind that Pettis also broke his hand last October at UFC 229 when he lost to Tony Ferguson by doctor stoppage TKO. He is only 32-years-old but he has been fighting as a pro since 2007 and the injuries are starting to add up now.

“Showtime” was coming off of a huge knockout win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his last fight, but not he has not won back-to-back fights since 2014. He has gone win-loss over his last eight fights and has struggled to attain the consistency inside the cage he had when he was the UFC lightweight champion five years ago.

As for Diaz, this was his first win in over three years since his upset submission win to Conor McGregor in March 2016. He called out Jorge Masvidal after the fight.

Are you surprised Anthony Pettis was able to make it the full three rounds with Nate Diaz despite breaking his foot in the first round?