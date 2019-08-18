UFC 241 bonuses: Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz fail to collect

Despite putting on one of the most entertaining fights at UFC 241, Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis were not rewarded with a post-fight bonus check.

The UFC revealed the bonus winners following the event. The following fighters won $50,000 each. Take a look below.

Performance of the Night went to Stipe Miocic for his fourth-round TKO win over Daniel Cormier in the main event to recapture the UFC heavyweight title, and to lightweight Khama Worthy for his stunning upset KO win over Devonte Smith on the prelims.

Fight of the Night went to Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero for their all-out war on the main card. Costa won the fight via unanimous decision (29-28 on all three scorecards).

Many believe that Diaz and Pettis should have received some sort of bonus, though. Their fight was incredibly entertaining from start to finish. Pettis landed some good shots on the feet early but Diaz started to pull away as the fight went on. Despite Diaz earning the upset after not fighting for three years, the UFC brass chose not to give each man a bonus.

The other notable fighter who didn’t get a bonus is Sodiq Yusuff, who scored a brutal first-round knockout win over Gabriel Benitez on the main card. The featherweights put on a good show for the fans but the UFC chose to go with Miocic and Worthy for POTN instead.

Otherwise, it’s hard to say there were many other performances deserving of winning a bonus. The lightweight bout between Drakkar Klose and Christos Giagos was very entertaining, but was overshadowed by the wars on the main card. Other than that and the Worthy knockout, there wasn’t much that was bonus worthy on the prelims.

Do you believe the UFC made the right call with the bonuses or did Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz deserve a bit of bonus money too?