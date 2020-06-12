Petr Yan sizes up bantamweight competition: “I can defeat every fighter”

Petr Yan, who will battle Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC bantamweight title at UFC 251, believes he can beat every fighter in his division.

The bantamweight division is arguably the best division in the UFC right now as Yan, Aldo, Aljamain Sterling, Cory Sandhagen, Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Sean O’Malley and several other fighters are all gunning for gold.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Yan was asked about the state of his division, and shared his belief that he can beat all of his rivals.

“In my opinion, bantamweight is the most exciting division in UFC,” Yan said through an interpreter. “I’m glad they performed good and represented our division very well. I’m excited to face all top contenders in the future and have belief in myself I will rule this division for a long time.

“I believe I can defeat every fighter in my division.”

Yan also previewed his fight with Aldo. It’s a matchup he expected, and one he’s confident he’ll win.

“After Sterling was booked to fight Sandhagaen, I knew it would be either Aldo or (Marlon) Moraes,” Yan said. “I wasn’t surprised that UFC chose Aldo because he was supposed to fight for the title in May, anyway. Right now, I can’t dictate who I want to fight. I’m the challenger for the vacant belt, and I’m taking advantage of this opportunity.”

“Aldo is a very experienced and well-trained fighter,” Yan added. “He doesn’t make many mistakes. He will be ready to go the full distance. But I believe I have the ability and tools to defeat him. I have no doubt it will be an exciting contest because our styles match up very well.”

Petr Yan is currently 14-1 as a pro mixed martial artist. He’s currently riding UFC wins over Urijah Faber, Jimmie Rivera, John Dodson, Douglas Andrade, Jin Soo Son and Teruto Ishihara.