Petr Yan explains why Aljamain Sterling title fight was scrapped, confident “the fight will happen” soon

Petr Yan has explained why he won’t be fighting Aljamain Sterling on Dec. 12 at UFC 256.

Yan and Sterling were set to headline the year-end pay-per-view but on Sunday it was revealed the fight was off.

Now, according to the Russian, he says visa and travel issues forced it to be postponed. But, Yan believes the fight will be rebooked in the next month and a half.

“Everything’s in force for the fight. It’s going to be postponed for about a month and a half, but everything’s in order,” Yan said on Instagram Live (translated by RT Sport). There were different problems, with the flight, with the visa, during training I flew away for a visa deadline, lots of factors. We decided with the team to move everything to next year, perhaps the card will be more suitable… Everything is good, training continues. In the past, I could fly out to battle without thinking about anything, I could take risks. Now I need to do everything right, so that afterwards there won’t be any, ‘this wasn’t right, that wasn’t right.'”

Although the fight is off for now when it happens Petr Yan is confident he will hear ‘And Still’ as he will beat Aljamain Sterling.

“I see that I can beat him, it would be stupid not to believe in yourself,” Yan said. “The fight will happen.”

Petr Yan is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo to win the vacant bantamweight title. Before that, he scored a highlight-reel head kick KO over Urijah Faber at UFC 245. The Russian is undefeated inside the Octagon and also holds notable wins over Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson.

Aljamain Sterling, meanwhile, picked up a massive first-round submission win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. The victory extended his winning streak to five as he also beat Pedro Munhoz and Cody Stamann.

