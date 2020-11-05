Petr Yan blasts Alajmain Sterling ahead of UFC 256 title fight: “You will be lying tanning just like Askren”

Petr Yan is confident he will defend his bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling and will do so in devastating fashion.

In the co-main event of UFC 256, Yan and Sterling will finally get the chance to share the Octagon. Heading into the fight, many pundits are split on who will win, but for the Russian, he plans on making Sterling be knocked out cold like Jorge Masvidal did to Ben Askren.

Your “high pace” won’t break nobody except yourself. Your strikes not precise or strong enough. When I will hit you, I will hurt you. When you go reaching for my legs, you will be lying tanning just like Askren https://t.co/VNPJWgsIDW — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 3, 2020

“Your “high pace” won’t break nobody except yourself. Your strikes not precise or strong enough. When I will hit you, I will hurt you. When you go reaching for my legs, you will be lying tanning just like Askren,” Yan wrote.

Petr Yan has shown he has knockout power as he KO’d Urijah Faber and TKO’d Jose Aldo after rocking him several times. Yet, Sterling believes he will have a big advantage when they get to the ground.

Why you care about what i think of you so much? Stop telling people what I know. All I know is I’m putting you to sleep on December 12 https://t.co/fTXp9DCaiE — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 3, 2020

“@PetrYanUFC knows I’m a tough fight and I know Petr is a tough fight. At the end of the day someone has to lose and that’s just the sport. I can’t wait to see who is right and who is wrong on December 12,” Sterling wrote. Petr Yan, meanwhile, doubts that to be true and believes he will end the fight rather quickly and be just the second person to knock Sterling out. “Why you care about what i think of you so much? Stop telling people what I know. All I know is I’m putting you to sleep on December 12,” Yan added. The Russian won the vacant bantamweight title back at UFC 251 with a fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo. In the UFC, Petr Yan is a perfect 7-0 but many believe Sterling will be his toughest test. Aljamain Sterling enters this title fight on a five-winning streak and last time out subbed Cory Sandhagen in just 88 seconds. Yan and Sterling have continuously trash talked one another on social media and it’s likely this is not the last exchange between them before their fight.

Who do you think will win, Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling?