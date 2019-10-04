Paulo Costa says Israel Adesanya will be the first ‘kill’ on his record

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has come on the offensive against interim champ Israel Adesanya. Costa says he badly wants to fight Adesanya after UFC 243, and he wants to put the pain on him. So much so that Costa says he wants Adesanya to be the first “kill” on his MMA record.

Here’s what Costa wrote on Twitter in response to Adesanya recently calling him an “overly-inflated balloon animal.”

Remember skinny 🤡, I m rooting for you win and be my next opponent. I ll have my first kill on my records. 💀 https://t.co/RnIgTryZA9 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 4, 2019

“Remember skinny (clown), I m rooting for you win and be my next opponent. I ll have my first kill on my records. (skull)”

Costa is likely next in line for a middleweight title shot after defeating Yoel Romero by decision at UFC 241 in a “Fight of the Night.” Costa is undefeated in his MMA career at 13-0 including a 5-0 mark inside the UFC. Prior to defeating Romero by decision, Costa had knocked out Uriah Hall, Johnny Hendricks, Oluwale Bamgbose and Garreth McLellan.

As for Adesanya, he’s also undefeated in his MMA career at a perfect 7-0 including a brilliant 6-0 mark in the UFC. Adesanya has defeated Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Brad Tavares and Marvin Vettori by decision, and he also has knockout wins over Derek Brunson and Rob Wilkinson during his UFC run. He takes on by far the biggest test of his MMA career this weekend when he fights UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Should Adesanya get by Whittaker, he will have no shortage of middleweight opponents calling after him. But if it was up to Adesanya, he might just skip over the rest of the middleweight contenders completely and fight either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic.

But that won’t happen if Costa has his way, and after these comments Costa made to Adesanya, there’s no doubt Adesanya will want to make him pay for what he said.

Are you interested in watching Paulo Costa fight Israel Adesanya?

