On Friday night, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will promote its first event of 2021 in BKFC: KnuckleMania, a card topped by the promotional debut of Paige VanZant.

VanZant will make her BKFC debut opposite boxer turned bare-knuckle fighter Britain Hart, a woman widely viewed as a tough challenge for the former UFC star. Heading into the matchup, Hart is 1-2 under the BKFC banner. VanZant, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after being submitted by Amanda Ribas in the final bout of her UFC contract last year.

In addition to this Paige VanZant fight, the BKFC: KnuckleMania card will feature a number of other compelling attractions. In the co-main event, former UFC fighter “Brutal” Johnny Bedford will meet Dat Nguyen in a BKFC bantamweight title fight. Earlier on the main card, MMA veteran Chris Leben will look to rebound from a decision loss to Dakota Cochrane opposite Quentin Henry. Interested in watching? Here’s how.

How to watch Paige VanZant fight at BKFC: ‘KnuckleMania’

The BKFC: KnuckleMania main card will be available on Fite.tv Pay-Per-View at a price of $19.99. The preliminary card, meanwhile, will air on YouTube.

See the full lineup for the KnuckleMania card, featuring Paige VanZant, Johnny Bedford, Chris Leben and other dangerous fighters, below:

BKFC: KnuckleMania Main Card | 9:00pm ET On FITE.tv PPV

Featherweight: Paige Van Zant vs. Britain Hart

BKFC bantamweight title match: Johnny Bedford vs. Dat Nguyen

Heavyweight: Chris Leben vs. Quentin Henry

Light Heavyweight: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Rob Morrow

Lightweight: Martin Brown vs. Zach Zane

Featherweight: John Chalbeck vs. Greg Bono

Light Heavyweight: Haim Gozali vs. John McAllister

Flyweight: Charisa Sigala vs. Taylor Starling

Heavyweight: Dillon Cleckler vs. Chris Jensen

BKFC: KnuckleMania Preliminary Card | 8:00pm ET On FITE.tv PPV

Bantamweight: David Morgan vs. Travis Thompson

Bantamweight: Jarod Grant vs. Brandon Lambert

Middleweight: Drew Lipton vs. Jeff Bailey