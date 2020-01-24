Paige VanZant issues statement after latest arm injury, gives timeframe for return

Paige VanZant was out of action for almost all of 2019 due to a series of severe arm injuries. She was then booked for a return against Amanda Ribas at the upcoming UFC Brasilia card. Unfortunately, that planned comeback was fight was foiled by yet another arm injury.

Speaking on Instagram, VanZant opened up on this new injury and promised that it will not keep her out of action for too long. She says she’ll fight again in May.

“You know that Japanese proverb ‘Fall seven times, stand up eight.’ Well my story is break your arm three times, keep fighting four,” Paige VanZant wrote. “Anyone could choose to give up here, it would be the easiest thing to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength. Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May. This is the second time I broke through a screw hole where my plate in my arm is, third break in a third spot. I know I need to adjust my training now that I have a permanent plate and screws in there. I will make those adjustments and I will return successfully just as I have before.

“I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter,” VanZant added. “I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love.”

VanZant last fought in January, 2019, when she defeated Rachael Ostovich by submission.

With VanZant out, Amanda Ribas will now fight Randa Markos at UFC Brasilia.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/24/2020.