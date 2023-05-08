Paddy Pimblett responds to callout from UFC 288 winner Matt Frevola: “Probably the easiest route into the Top 15”

Paddy Pimblett has responded to the callout he received from UFC 288 winner Matt Frevola.

It was this past Saturday, May 6th at UFC 288 that Matt Frevola (11-3 MMA) defeated Drew Dober (26-12 MMA) via TKO at 4:08 of round 1.

With that victory, the lightweight fighter known as ‘The Steamrolla’ now has three first-round knockout wins in a row.

During his post-fight interview, Matt Frevola had this to say about who he wants to face next:

“I think the fight (with Paddy Pimblett) makes sense. He’s foreign; he has to fight somebody. Why not me? I’ve been saying it’s only a matter of time. He’s been ignoring my callouts for a minute. But I guarantee you he heard that one.”

Continuing, Frevola said:

“… I know I called him a b*tch. I hope that ESPN didn’t bleep that one out. But you know, he is – that’s it – he’s got to stop being a b*tch. Until he takes that loss in the UFC, I want to be the first one to beat him in the UFC. I like to do things that nobody’s done. My last two fights, I beat undefeated guys. This fight I knocked out Drew Dober, who has never been knocked out (in 12 years). I want to be the first one to beat Paddy Pimblett in the octagon.”

Well, Paddy Pimblett definitely heard the callout and is agreeing to fight the 32 year old New Yorker. Taking to social media, ‘The Baddy’ shared the following:

“@nolangauthier_bit of a weird time to call me out when I can’t even train like but yer I’d fight frevola when I’m back probably the easiest route into the top 15”

Pimblett (20-3 MMA) last fought in December of 2022 at UFC 282 where he defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) by unanimous decision. Pimblett has won all 4 of his fights since signing with the promotion.

The 28 year old Liverpudlian is currently out of commission due to an ankle injury which required surgery. As far as a return to the Octagon, it’s too soon to know if he’ll be able to fight this year.

But, now Pimblett has Frevola on his radar and vice versa.

Would you like to see Paddy Pimblett and Matt Frevola battle it out inside the cage? Do you think ‘The Steamrolla’ can hand the Brit his first loss in the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!