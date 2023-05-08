UFC 289 main card lineup announced for next month’s pay-per-view event in Vancouver

The UFC 289 main card lineup has been announced for next month’s pay-per-view event in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Ultimate Fighting Championship 289 that will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C.

Headlining the event will be a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA).

‘Lioness’ will be defending her title, this after defeating Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA) by unanimous decision in July of last year at UFC 277.

Aldana in stepping in for the injured Julianna Pena who was originally scheduled to face Nunes in a trilogy fight. Aldana has won 4 of her last 5 fights coming into the battle with Nunes. The 35 year olds latest victory came via way of KO against Macy Chiasson (8-3 MMA) in September of last year at UFC 279.

The co-main event of UFC 289 will feature former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) and Beneil Dariush (22-4 MMA) battle it out in the Octagon.

‘do Bronx’ had an impressive 11 consecutive wins in the cage before being defeated by Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Dariush will be entering the Octagon sporting 8 wins in his last 8 fights. The 34 year old last defeated Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Canada’s very own Mike ‘Proper’ Malott (9-1 MMA) will face Adam Fugitt (9-3 MMA) in a welterweight bout.

Another Canadian, Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6 MMA) will get in the cage with Eryk Anders (15-7 MMA) in a middleweight contest.

Dan ’50K’ Ige (16-6 MMA) will enter the cage with Nate ‘The Train’ Landwehr (17-4 MMA) in a featherweight battle.

Check out the current UFC 289 main card lineup below:

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

