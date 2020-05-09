Oscar De La Hoya trashes “little b*tch” Dana White

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya called Dana White a “little b*tch” in response to the recent comments made by the UFC president.

De La Hoya recently said he would be open to a two-round boxing match against UFC superstar Conor McGregor, and White was not happy about those comments. Although De La Hoya recently commended the UFC bossman for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, he didn’t like the remarks White made about him following the callout of McGregor.

On Friday, De La Hoya fired back at White, calling him a “little b*tch” in an expletive-filled post on his Twitter.

@danawhite you are such a little bitch, never laced a glove other than being a box aerobics teacher. The Fertitta brothers are the ones who built the business and you were lucky enough to just have 10% of UFC. #littlebitch — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 9, 2020

De La Hoya and White have been feuding on-and-off with each other for years. The two have not seen eye-to-eye in the world of combat sports promoting, and have often beefed with each other on social media and in interviews. De La Hoya recently tried to add MMA to his Golden Boy boxing stable, but the promotion failed to gain traction with Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz in the headlining spot of their only event.

With De La Hoya unable to promote boxing events at the moment, he is probably enjoying the back-and-forth with White to help pass the time during the quarantine. You can fully expect the UFC president to pipe in if he sees these most comments by the boxer, and odds are he will see them since De La Hoya tagged him in it. So don’t expect the trash talk between these two to go away for a while.

