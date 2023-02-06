Opening odds released for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC fight

The opening odds have been released for the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC fight.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) are set to coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ according to UFC President, Dana White who made the announcement this past Saturday, February 4th.

McGregor, 34, has not fought since July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA). Suffering from a broken leg, the fighter has been recuperating and training for his much-anticipated comeback.

Chandler, 36, recently lost to Dustin Poirier this past November at UFC 281. Prior to that loss, ‘Iron’ had defeated Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) via KO at UFC 274 in May of last year.

The TUF series is set to debut on Tuesday, May 30th on ESPN and ESPN+ and the conclusion is set for August 15th with weekly episodes airing on Tuesdays.

At the fruition of the series, McGregor and Chandler are set to battle it out in the Octagon, the date and location has yet to be disclosed.

This is not the first time the Irishman has been involved in TUF, he coached along with Uriah Faber (35-11 MMA) for The Ultimate Fighter 22 back in 2015. It will however be ‘Iron’s’ first time coaching TUF.

Chandler took to Instagram with the following post:

“My team versus his team. The competition starts right now.”

Let the games begin.

The sports betting company, ‘DraftKings’, are advising McGregor vs. Chandler opened up with even odds, with both men at -110, meaning a $110 bet would be needed on either to return $100.

Will you be watching TUF 31? Are you looking forward to seeing McGregor and Chandler battle it out inside the Octagon? Do you agree with the opening odds?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!