Opening betting odds released for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2

The opening betting odds have been released for the rematch between welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

UFC president Dana White revealed this week to TMZ that he is working on a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz to headline a pay-per-view card in January. The two fan favorites met last year at UFC 244 with the BMF title on the line. Following the third round, the doctor stopped the fight due to cuts on Diaz’s face, handing Masvidal a TKO victory.

However, the stoppage was very controversial, as many observers of the sport felt that the cut wasn’t bad enough to get the fight stopped. Even veteran MMA referee Big John McCarthy said that the stoppage was unjust. The controversial stoppage meant that a rematch would always be an option, and now the UFC is planning on booking it for 2021.

With the UFC planning on running back Masvidal vs. Diaz, the oddsmakers opening the betting odds for the upcoming rematch. Check them out below courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Futures Odds

Jorge Masvidal -300

Nate Diaz +250

Masvidal opened as a -300 betting favorite. That means a $300 bet would win you $100. As for Diaz, he opened as a +250 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $250.

It’s worth noting that Masvidal closed at -170 in the first fight, with Diaz closing at +105. Based on how the first fight at UFC 244 went between these two, it’s not surprising to see that you have to pay a premium to bet on Masvidal this time around. Although the stoppage was certainly controversial, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Masvidal won the first three rounds of the fight in dominant fashion. Considering Diaz hasn’t even fought since then, and it makes all the sense in the world that Masvidal is a big favorite this time around.

Who do you like at these odds, Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?