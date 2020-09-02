Michael Chandler open to moving up to welterweight to fight Leon Edwards: “I’m game”

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler says he is interested in moving up to welterweight to fight Leon Edwards in the UFC.

Chandler, a three-time lightweight champion in Bellator, recently became a free agent and is currently fielding offers from other promotions. Although a return to Bellator is always possible, he has been connected to the UFC, ONE Championship and the PFL in free agency, and he is expected to make his decision on his new home in the upcoming weeks.

Once Chandler became a free agent, MMA fans and media became excited about the prospect of him fighting the top lightweights in the UFC. But it appears Chandler may also be interested in fighting at welterweight in the Octagon. Taking to his social media this week, Chandler admitted that he is interested in fighting Edwards at 170lbs.

Chandler’s teammate at Sanford MMA, Gilbert Burns, responded to a tweet asking who Edwards should fight next, and Chandler chimed in that he currently weighs 190lbs.

I weighed 190 this morning… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 2, 2020

Chandler later responded to a comment from a fan who commended him for calling out Edwards, once again confirming his interest in a potential fight.

He needs a fight…I’m game… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 2, 2020

If Chandler does sign with the UFC, it would stand to reason that he would be doing so in an attempt to make a run at the UFC lightweight title. In fact, he recently said that he would be interested in fights against Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomdov. However, if he is truly serious about fighting Edwards at welterweight, then it opens up the possibility of so many more exciting fights at 170lbs. With Chandler’s free agency ongoing, it will certainly be interesting to see what promotion he ultimately signs with.

