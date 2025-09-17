One Conor McGregor opponent who got away insists UFC White House fight is possible

Will Conor McGregor finally meet a fighter he never got a chance to share the Octagon with?

McGregor has been adamant about wanting to secure a spot on the UFC’s planned card at the White House. While many wondered if the “Notorious” one’s push for office in Ireland would hinder that plan, McGregor recently announced he’s no longer in the running. He is now free to focus on his training if that’s what he wishes to do.

UFC CEO Dana White appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast and insisted that McGregor is serious about fighting at the White House. If that is indeed the case, then Michael Chandler is once again letting it be known that he still wants the fight.

In an interview with Damon Martin for MMAFighting.com, Chandler said he’s confident that he will finally get his chance to compete against McGregor.

“I think we’re closer now than we ever have been,” Chandler said. “I’ve always said if you’re a betting man, don’t put money on him necessarily coming back but now this changes things a lot.

“In my heart of hearts, I think I’m fighting Conor McGregor at the White House and that sure does make a ton of sense for a multitude of reasons.”

McGregor and Chandler were scheduled to clash at UFC 303 in June 2024. A toe injury prevented McGregor from going through with the fight. The “Notorious” one hasn’t competed in a pro MMA fight since July 2021 when he broke his leg in a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. White has said that McGregor is currently in the drug testing pool.

Chandler has gone 0-2 since the McGregor fight fell apart. He dropped a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira and then suffered a third-round TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett. Still, Chandler’s name recognition and exciting fighting style might be a perfect match for McGregor.