Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s “unfinished business” tease

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has responded to Conor McGregor teasing the idea of them finally setting their feud inside the Octagon.

For the longest time now, Michael Chandler has been chasing down a fight against Conor McGregor. In the time that it’s taken for them to first start teasing it we’ve seen a season of them coaching against each other on The Ultimate Fighter, the fight get booked and cancelled, Chandler fighting twice, and Chandler losing twice.

RELATED: Conor McGregor hints at opponent for potential UFC return: “Unfinished business”

Now, the former Bellator champion seems to be a bit stuck. After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett, many wondered what would be next for him at this point in his career. Of course, there’s always a chance that McGregor will actually stick to his word and return to the cage, but he’s so unpredictable these days that it’s hard to know for sure.

Alas, recently, McGregor took it upon himself to once again play around it the idea of facing off against Chandler who, unsurprisingly, was willing to respond.