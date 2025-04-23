Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s “unfinished business” tease

By Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has responded to Conor McGregor teasing the idea of them finally setting their feud inside the Octagon.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

For the longest time now, Michael Chandler has been chasing down a fight against Conor McGregor. In the time that it’s taken for them to first start teasing it we’ve seen a season of them coaching against each other on The Ultimate Fighter, the fight get booked and cancelled, Chandler fighting twice, and Chandler losing twice.

RELATED: Conor McGregor hints at opponent for potential UFC return: “Unfinished business”

Now, the former Bellator champion seems to be a bit stuck. After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett, many wondered what would be next for him at this point in his career. Of course, there’s always a chance that McGregor will actually stick to his word and return to the cage, but he’s so unpredictable these days that it’s hard to know for sure.

Alas, recently, McGregor took it upon himself to once again play around it the idea of facing off against Chandler who, unsurprisingly, was willing to respond.

 

Chandler responds to McGregor

McGregor: “IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business.”

Chandler: “Unfinished Business Loading…”

‘Iron Mike’ has the potential to knock out anyone when he’s at the top of his game. The problem is that he hasn’t been at the top of his game for quite some time. Either way, he can’t commit to waiting around for the Irishman given what we know about his tendency to let UFC fans down.

Will we ever get to see Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor fight inside the Octagon? If it does happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria announces his next fight camp has officially begun

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025
Bruce Buffer, Logan Paul, UFC
Logan Paul

Bruce Buffer throws support behind Logan Paul UFC move: 'He could compete'

BJ Penn Staff - April 22, 2025

If Logan Paul ever competes in the UFC, he will do so with the confidence of Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor hints at opponent for potential UFC return: "Unfinished business"

Cole Shelton - April 22, 2025

Conor McGregor has hinted at the potential opponent for his return to the UFC.

Israel Adesanya, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reveals he has officially requested opponent for next UFC fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 22, 2025

Israel Adesanya has officially informed UFC executives that he is ready to return to action. In fact, he even requested a specific opponent when he spoke to them.

Carlos Prates, UFC Kansas City, MMA
Ian Garry

WATCH | UFC Kansas City headliner Carlos Prates receives fight advice from his mother

BJ Penn Staff - April 22, 2025

Rising UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates recently received some advice for his next fight from an interesting source: his own mother.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Analyst claims Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight is "agreed" to: "The fight is done"

Cole Shelton - April 22, 2025
Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC champion worried Ilia Topuria's lightweight move could be squandered

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 22, 2025

A current UFC titleholder doesn’t want to see Ilia Topuria’s move to lightweight become a waste.

Paddy Pimblett weight gain
Paddy Pimblett

Former UFC slugger thinks Paddy Pimblett's weight gains could be cause for concern

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 22, 2025

A former UFC fan favorite wonders if Paddy Pimblett is making a mistake with his post-fight weight gains.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria names one UFC contender he doesn't enjoy watching fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria has a few fighters that he enjoys watching, but not all of them can get his seal of approval.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 194
Krzysztof Jotko

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 194 with Dan Ige and Krzysztof Jotko

Cole Shelton - April 22, 2025

The 194th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to recap UFC 314 and preview OKTAGON 70.