Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s “unfinished business” tease
UFC fighter Michael Chandler has responded to Conor McGregor teasing the idea of them finally setting their feud inside the Octagon.
For the longest time now, Michael Chandler has been chasing down a fight against Conor McGregor. In the time that it’s taken for them to first start teasing it we’ve seen a season of them coaching against each other on The Ultimate Fighter, the fight get booked and cancelled, Chandler fighting twice, and Chandler losing twice.
Now, the former Bellator champion seems to be a bit stuck. After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett, many wondered what would be next for him at this point in his career. Of course, there’s always a chance that McGregor will actually stick to his word and return to the cage, but he’s so unpredictable these days that it’s hard to know for sure.
Alas, recently, McGregor took it upon himself to once again play around it the idea of facing off against Chandler who, unsurprisingly, was willing to respond.
Unfinished Business Loading…. https://t.co/MumOFjzZ3O pic.twitter.com/b9Qi2dh9s9
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 22, 2025
Chandler responds to McGregor
McGregor: “IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business.”
Chandler: “Unfinished Business Loading…”
‘Iron Mike’ has the potential to knock out anyone when he’s at the top of his game. The problem is that he hasn’t been at the top of his game for quite some time. Either way, he can’t commit to waiting around for the Irishman given what we know about his tendency to let UFC fans down.
Will we ever get to see Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor fight inside the Octagon? If it does happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
