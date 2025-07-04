Conor McGregor and other UFC stars line up to fight for Donald Trump at the White House
US President Donald Trump is hoping to host a UFC event on the White House lawn, and a number of notable fighters—including Conor McGregor—are already eager to sign up.
Trump announced plans for a UFC event at the White House in the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence—this date next year.
“We’re gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said. “We have a lot of lands there. We’re gonna build a little—we’re not, Dana [White] is going to do it, Dana’s great, one of a kind. Going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20 or 25 thousand people, and we’re gonna do that as part of [America] 250 also. We’re gonna have some incredible events. Some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fights are gonna be a big deal.”
It didn’t take long for fighters to start throwing their names in the hat to participate. McGregor, a former two-division UFC champ and the biggest star in MMA history, was among the first. Of course, he’ll first need to deal with his latest-round of legal issues.
Conor McGregor would be ‘honored’ to fight in front of Donald Trump at the White House
“Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House,” McGregor wrote on X. “I would be honored. Count me in.”
McGregor, who is still embroiled in a sexual assault civil trial in his native Ireland, later posted an AI edit of himself and Michael Chandler squaring off in front of the White House.
“The only place where disputes truly get settled,” he wrote.
UFC lightweight finisher Terrence McKinney was also quick to chime in. He too, is all for fighting for Trump at the White House.
“Just heard Trump is gonna have UFC fights at the White House and I’d love to KO someone on the grounds of America’s capital in the name of independence,” McKinney said on X. Fans were quick to remind him that the White House and Capitol are different buildings.
Featherweight Billy Quarantillo also expressed interest in the event.
“Gotta get on that White House card,” he wrote in his own social media post.
Even bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wrote “I want to fight there” in a reply to a post on Instagram. Fighters like Maycee Barber and Karolina Kowalkiewicz also expressed interest in Instagram comments.
Of course, we can also expect Donald Trump loving fighters like Colby Covington, Henry Cejudo, Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland to try to score a spot on the White House UFC event.
