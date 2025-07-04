Conor McGregor and other UFC stars line up to fight for Donald Trump at the White House

US President Donald Trump is hoping to host a UFC event on the White House lawn, and a number of notable fighters—including Conor McGregor—are already eager to sign up.

Trump announced plans for a UFC event at the White House in the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence—this date next year.

“We’re gonna have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said. “We have a lot of lands there. We’re gonna build a little—we’re not, Dana [White] is going to do it, Dana’s great, one of a kind. Going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20 or 25 thousand people, and we’re gonna do that as part of [America] 250 also. We’re gonna have some incredible events. Some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fights are gonna be a big deal.”

It didn’t take long for fighters to start throwing their names in the hat to participate. McGregor, a former two-division UFC champ and the biggest star in MMA history, was among the first. Of course, he’ll first need to deal with his latest-round of legal issues.