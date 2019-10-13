Niko Price says Nick Diaz is his favorite fighter, tries to model his game after him

UFC welterweight Niko Price is quickly becoming a fan favorite for his creative and exciting finishes. It’s no wonder that Price is so exciting to watch. After all, “The Hybird” says that he tries to model his game after MMA legend Nick Diaz.

Speaking to reporters backstage after his incredible upkick KO over James Vick at UFC Tampa, Price was asked if he’ll be watching the main event at UFC 244 between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. Price said he’s excited for that fight, and then gave praise to Nate’s older brother Nick for helping inspire his performances inside the Octagon.

“Both of them are like my favorite. I’ve been watching Jorge forever. I’ve been watching Nate Diaz forever,” Price said. “Nick Diaz is like my original favorite fighter ever. Part of my stuff, I like try to sort of be like him, but like myself.”

Price is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting talents inside the Octagon. Against Vick, he landed a vicious upkick from his back to take home a $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night. In the summer of 2018 against Randy Brown, Price won a bonus when he finished Brown with hammerfists from the bottom.

It’s clear that Diaz — who famously submitted Takanori Gomi in PRIDE with a gogoplata from his back — is one of his inspirations. The older Diaz has not fought since a No Contest to Anderson Silva back in 2015, but despite not being an active fighter he continues to inspire the next wave of mixed martial artists, and Price is one of them.

For now, Price says he will take the rest of 2019 off to be with his wife and family, who are expecting another child. But when 2020 comes around, expect the UFC to match Price up with a ranked opponent after this ridiculous knockout win over Vick.

Who do you want Niko Price to fight next?