Nick Diaz reacts after booking rematch with Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

Nick Diaz has reacted after booking a rematch with Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

The pair initially collided seventeen years ago at UFC 47, with the Stockton prospect emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

Both Diaz and Lawler would go on to have extremely successful careers after that contest. Nick captured the Strikeforce welterweight title in 2010 and went on to defend the belt on three occasions.

As for Robbie Lawler, ‘Ruthless’ went on to capture the EliteXC middleweight title in 2007, defending the belt on one occasion against Scott Smith. Lawler later returned to the UFC where he eventually captured the promotions welterweight title by dethroning Johny Hendricks in 2014.

With Nick Diaz returning from a six and a half year layoff and Robbie Lawler in the midst of a four-fight losing streak, September’s upcoming rematch is certainly a compelling one. Adding to the intrigue is the fact that the non-title bout will be a five-round contest.

Now with his long awaited Octagon return made official for UFC 266, Nick Diaz took to social media where he shared the following message for his fans.

“I want to thank my Team @CesarGracieBJJ, @Elfrogito and #rossgoodman for getting shit done. It’s fight time. #UFC266 #KillorBeKilled #war” – Diaz wrote on Twitter.

The eldest Diaz brother last competed at UFC 183 in January of 2015, where he lost a decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva. The ruling was later overturned to a no-contest due to both men testing positive for banned substances.

Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA) most recently had his hand raised back at UFC 137 in October of 2011, when he defeated our namesake and former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn by unanimous decision in a ‘Fight of the Night’ affair.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz collide for a second time at UFC 266 this September? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!