Nick Diaz offers to step up on short notice against Leon Edwards

UFC legend Nick Diaz is offering to step up on short notice against Leon Edwards after Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their upcoming fight.

Edwards was scheduled to fight against Masvidal at UFC 269, which is set to take place on December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, Masvidal was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury, and now Edwards doesn’t have an opponent to fight. We have seen a number of fellow welterweight contenders such as Khamzat Chimaev, Belal Muhammad, and Gilbert Burns throw their names into the hat to get the fight with Edwards, but so far, the UFC has not booked him against a new opponent. It’s potentially because a new name has entered the mix, as the elder Diaz wants to fight Edwards next.

Taking to social media after hearing the news that Edwards needs a new opponent with Masvidal out, Diaz threw his name into the mix to step up and fight Edwards at UFC 269.

Nick Diaz wants back in 👀 pic.twitter.com/jjT85m6U9W — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 11, 2021

Put me in

Diaz recently returned from a long layoff when he fought Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 and lost in the third round via TKO. It was not a win for Diaz, but the fact that he put up such an entertaining fight after six years away from the sport was impressive in its own right. Following that fight with Lawler, Diaz said that he wasn’t sure what was next for him, but it looks like he has an interest in fighting Edwards. The reason that could be the case is that Edwards defeated his younger brother Nate Diaz earlier this year at UFC 263. Perhaps Diaz views this as a winnable fight for himself and that’s why he wants the UFC to book it.

Do you want to see Nick Diaz step up on short notice to fight Leon Edwards?