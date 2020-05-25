Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz continue to trade shots ahead of potential rematch

UFC welterweight stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz continued to trade shots ahead of a potential rematch between the bitter rivals.

Masvidal and Diaz met back at UFC 244 in November 2019, and the fight ended in controversial fashion as the cageside doctor stopped the fight due to cuts, resulting in a TKO win over Masvidal. The stoppage was called into question by several MMA veterans including long-time referee Big John McCarthy, and because of the controversy there has always been the chance the UFC could run a rematch between the two.

However, it appeared that Masvidal had did enough to earn a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and the UFC seemed to like it and was going to book that fight. But in recent days the management of Usman has said that it is now interested in a money fight against superstar Conor McGregor, and Masvidal and Diaz have now been beefing back-and-forth on social media with the prospect of a rematch looming.

Taking to social media, Masvidal once again took a shot at Diaz, taking a shot at his rival by posting a picture of him kicking his body during their fight at UFC 244. Check out Masvidal’s Twitter below.

Hope you upgraded your abs routine #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/pReZQPhKFp — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 25, 2020

Masvidal is coming off of three straight wins over Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till, while Diaz had beaten Anthony Pettis before the loss to Masvidal last year. Both men are currently without an opponent lined up, and with the UFC looking for fighters to compete during the coronavirus pandemic, the prospect of a big-money rematch between Masvidal and Diaz may be too tempting for the UFC to pass up on, especially since it seems like both men are interested in it.

