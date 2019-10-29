Nate Diaz slams rivals for ‘anti-fighting’

Nate Diaz is one of the most entertaining fighters in the game, and he knows it. Unfortunately, Diaz does not think particularly highly of many of his peers.

Ahead of his UFC 244 with Jorge Masvidal — one of the few men he does respect — Diaz took a shot at many of the other fighters that populate the UFC roster, criticizing them for fighting to win at the expense of entertainment.

“Nobody’s been acknowledging me when I did the dopest sh*t in the game,” Diaz said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday (transcript via MMA News). “Like f*cking 10, 15 years ago I triangle choked Kurt Pellegrino and was like, “what?” after getting worked the first round. I’m like, that’s freestyle too.

“I’ve done all kinds of cool sh*t,” Diaz continued. “I’ve done all kinds of good fights and ‘Fight of the Night’ over and over and over. ‘Submission of the Night’ over and over and it gets underlooked when they start blowing somebody up. And then they’re acting like you’re not there. I’m like, ‘hold up, don’t be big leaguing me. You ain’t in no position to be big leaguing nobody because your fights are all wack anyway.’ All the guys that are contenders and championship fighters is cause they’re loopholing themselves into being in those positions. Run from the guy, run from the guy. Hold onto the guy. Anti-fight, ‘let’s get through this and win.’ And then afterwards they’re so juiced like they accomplished some big thing. I’m like, ‘dude congratulations, you’re a p*ssy.’”

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide with the UFC’s first and last BMF title on the line. UFC 244 goes down in New York City this Saturday. The card will air on pay-per-view.

What do you think of this comment from Nate Diaz?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/29/2019.