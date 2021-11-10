Nate Diaz slams Conor McGregor after former teammate gets tapped out under the Bellator banner

UFC welterweight fan-favorite Nate Diaz slammed Conor McGregor after his former teammate got tapped out under the Bellator banner.

Former SBG Ireland fighter James Gallagher took on Patchy Mix at this past weekend’s Bellator 271 went in Dublin, Ireland. Diaz was evidently watching the event, and after Gallagher was submitted by Mix with a guillotine choke in the third round of their bantamweight bout, Diaz took to his social media to take a shot at the “McGregors.”

Taking to his Instagram stories after Gallagher was submitted at Bellator 271, Diaz took a shot at McGregor’s former teammate at SBG Ireland. Check out what Diaz shared below.

Diaz is obviously taking a shot at McGregor in reference to their first fight back at UFC 196 in March 2016. At the time, McGregor was the biggest star in the sport and he was a big favorite to beat Diaz, but the Stockton native pulled off the upset with a rear-naked choke. McGregor would later be submitted by Khabib Nurmagoedov with a neck crank, and Diaz has continued to poke fun at his ground skills in the years since their fight.

Of course, it’s worth noting that while Diaz suggested there is a familial relationship between McGregor and Gallagher, that simply isn’t the case. While Gallagher was a longtime prospect who trained at SBG Ireland under coach John Kavanagh and alongside McGregor, he is now training at Glory MMA and Fitness under UFC fighter James Krause. So while what Diaz posted is funny, it is worth noting that McGregor and Gallagher do not train together now. Still, it seems like they both need to better their submission defense.

Do you think we will ever see a trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, and who do you think would win a third fight between the two longtime rivals?