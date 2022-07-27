Nate Diaz shoots down Max Holloway’s claim of being the best boxer in the UFC: “He’s great, but no-one in the UFC can f**k with me in a boxing match”

Nate Diaz has rejected Max Holloway’s claim that he’s the best boxer in the UFC as he approaches the end of his contract.

Nate Diaz is one of the most notorious, pun not intended, fighters to ever step foot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Stockton king knows how to rub people the wrong way and then some, to the point where he’s been able to become one of the biggest stars in the promotion’s history – and that’s not an exaggeration.

He’s currently preparing to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight on his UFC contract. Following that, he’s expected to explore pastures new, with a venture into boxing being heavily rumoured.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Diaz noted Max Holloway’s past comments about being the best boxer in the promotion.

“I saw Max Holloway going, ‘I’m the best boxer in the UFC.’ Hey, I love Max Holloway, he’s great, but no-one in the UFC can f*ck with me in a boxing match,” Diaz claimed. “And I’m not trying to boxing match nobody, I’m just saying. Who’s a good boxer in the UFC? Me.”

It wasn’t just Holloway that Diaz fancied his chances against, either.

“I have no doubt in my mind that if I get out of my contract, that I’m gonna take over at something, no matter what it is. Jake Paul, f*cking — who’s the best jiu-jitsu guy right now? Gordon Ryan,” Diaz continued. “F*cking, boxing, I love Canelo, someone like him. Triple G, I’d f*cking box his ass, too.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you think Nate Diaz is a better boxer than Max Holloway? Is there a chance we could see Diaz fight beyond the Khamzat Chimaev fight, or will he head into free agency? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!