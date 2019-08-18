Nate Diaz says he has no idea who Colby Covington is

Following his unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, Nate Diaz was asked if he wants to fight Colby Covington, and he said he has no idea who that is.

Here’s what Diaz said in his always-entertaining post-fight interview when asked if he was interested in fighting Covington next.

“Who? Who is it? What weight? I don’t know who that is,” Diaz said. “So like, if we have somebody good to fight, that’s who I want to fight. That’s what I’m saying.

“If you’ve been here for two weeks and you have a little hype show, I don’t give a sh*t.”

After beating Pettis by lopsided decision in the co-main event of UFC 241, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal for what would be a very entertaining fight between two of the UFC’s most popular welterweights. It sounds like Diaz is much more interested in fighting Masvidal than Covington, despite Covington being higher up in the welterweight rankings.

But really, it seems like Diaz is all about the money fights at this point. A potential trilogy fight with McGregor is still out there, as is a matchup against the winner of UFC 242’s lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

For now, though, Diaz will return home to rest and recover as he waits his next challenger. In the meantime, he will enjoy being a dad, which recently became public knowledge.

Diaz was asked by the media how things have changed for him following the birth of his daughter last year. Diaz didn’t directly answer that question about his personal life, instead making a quip only a Diaz brother could.

“I’ve been a father for years, fathering all kinds of these little motherf*ckers,” Diaz said to a roar of laughter from the media.

