Dillon Danis gives his respect to Nate Diaz for outstanding UFC 241 performance

Outspoken Bellator star Dillon Danis took to social media to give his respect to Nate Diaz for his outstanding performance at UFC 241.

Diaz outstruck and outwrestled Anthony Pettis en route to a unanimous decision win in the co-main event of the UFC’s blockbuster pay-per-view. After the event was over Danis went on Twitter to share a congratulatory message to his rival.

i know i have had my beef with Nate Diaz but you gotta give respect where it’s due that was a masterful performance. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 18, 2019

Danis is of course a teammate of Conor McGregor, who fought Diaz twice back in 2016. Diaz’ last win before this Pettis victory came back in March 2016 when he fought McGregor on short notice. Diaz then lost a majority decision in a rematch in August 2016 and took three years off before fighting Pettis this weekend.

As for Danis (2-0), he is coming off of a first-round submission win over Max Humprey in Belator. Danis has only fought twice since making his pro MMA debut in early 2018 but has quickly become one of the most polarizing figures in the sport for his ability to trash talk and talk smack to the sport’s biggest stars despite being a relative unknown.

There is no return date set yet for Danis’ return to the Bellator cage, but he said after his last fight that he would like to fight at least once before this year was up. With Bellator holding a number of cards in the coming months, you can certainly expect to see Danis on one of them.

And who knows, maybe one day we will see Danis inside the Octagon. That might seem unrealistic right now with him only having two fights, but crazier things have happened.

Do you think a Nate Diaz vs. Dillon Danis fight would ever happen, either in the UFC or Bellator?