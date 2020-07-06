Nate Diaz reacts to Jorge Masvidal stepping up on short notice against Kamaru Usman

Nate Diaz is happy to see a “real fight” between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman headline next weekends UFC 251 pay-per-view event.

Friday night it was announced that the previously booked UFC 251 main event between Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman was forced to be scrapped, this after the Brazilian contracted the Coronavirus.

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz was not a fan of the Burns vs Usman matchup and shared his displeasure with the booking online.

This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember youguys

This isn’t a title fight pic.twitter.com/7GLJUJA45C — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember you guys. This isn’t a title fight.”

Shortly after it was announced that ‘Durinho’ was out of UFC 251, the promotion began negotiations with Jorge Masvidal to step in on short notice against Usman.

That deal was reached earlier today, and barring any positive Covid-19 tests, Masvidal will challenge Usman next weekend on Fight Island.

Nate Diaz was happy to hear that the UFC was able to come to terms with ‘Gamebred’ as now fans have a “real fight” on the horizon.

Real fights are better fights 💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 5, 2020

”Real fights are better fights 💯” – Diaz wrote on Twitter

The Stockton native has not competed since suffering a TKO loss to the aforementioned Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 this past November.

At one point there were rumors of a potential Diaz vs. Masvidal rematch, but those talks are obviously on hold for the time being.

