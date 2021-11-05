Nate Diaz has a target for his final fight with the UFC

UFC welterweight fan-favorite Nate Diaz appears to be targeting the winner of UFC 268’s main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Diaz appears to be very interested in Saturday’s main event between Usman and Covington. Taking to his social media on Friday, Diaz posted a photo of the UFC welterweight champion and his rival during the staredown. On top of the two fighters, Diaz posted a picture of a target along with a dart hitting the bullseye in the center of it.

It looks like Nate Diaz has a target on the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 👀 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/aTChWmhVzS — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 5, 2021

Diaz is coming off of a decision loss to Leon Edwards in his last fight at UFC 263 earlier this year, but overall he is one of the biggest draws in the sport. So even though he lost his last fight, it’s still possible that he could get a title shot against the winner of the UFC 268 main event, as crazy as it sounds. Remember, Diaz is in the final contract of his UFC career. So while it seems unlikely he would get a title shot in the final fight on his contract, in the case that he re-upped and signed a new contract with the UFC, a title shot could be a part of it.

That might be the way for Diaz to get the winner of this fight between Usman and Covington if he is able to reach a deal with the UFC and forgo free agency. Otherwise, if he just has the one fight left on his deal, it seems like the UFC would rather book him against Khamzat Chimaev instead. That seems like a tough fight for Diaz, but the upside is big if he does get the win over the sport’s top prospect. Either way, Diaz is in a position to cash in.

Do you want to see Nate Diaz fight the winner of UFC 268’s main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington next?