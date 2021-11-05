UFC 268 weigh-in results: Two title fights official, two fighters misses weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC 268 took place on Friday in New York City, and 26 of the 28 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the main event, both UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and his rival Colby Covington each successfully made weight for their UFC 268 title fight rematch. This is a rematch between these two after they first met at UFC 245 in December 2019. The first time around, it was Usman who finished Covington in the fifth round to defend his UFC welterweight title. Two years later, and now we will see these two fight again. Both Usman and Covington weighed in below the 170lbs limit and the UFC 268 main event is official.

In the co-main event, both UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former champ Weili Zhang both made weight. These two previously met at UFC 261 earlier this year and it was Namajunas who claimed the title with a first-round knockout. The UFC decided to give Zhang a rematch and now we will see what happens at UFC 268.

Unfortunately, we did have two fighters miss weight at UFC 268 as Bruno Souza came in at 148.4lbs for his featherweight bout against Melsik Baghdasaryan. As well, CJ Vergara came in at 127.4lbs for his UFC debut against Ode Osbourne.

Check out the official UFC 268 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC 268 Main Card (PPV, 10 pm ET)

Welterweight Title Bout: Kamaru Usman (169) vs Colby Covington (169.4)

Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Rose Namajunas (115) vs Zhang Weili (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs Marlon Vera (135)

Featherweight Bout: Shane Burgos (145.6) vs Billy Quarantillo (145.4)

Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje (155.6) vs Michael Chandler (155.2)

UFC 268 Preliminary Card (ESPNN/ESPN+, 8 pm ET)

Middleweight Bout: Alex Pereira (185.8) vs Andreas Michailidis (185)

Lightweight Bout: Al Iaquinta (155.8) vs Bobby Green (155.2)

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185.4) vs Chris Curtis (186)

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.4) vs Nassourdine Imavov (184.6)

UFC 268 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 pm ET)

Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry (169.6) vs Jordan Williams (170.6)

Heavyweight Bout: Gian Villante (260.6) vs Chris Barnett (263.8)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (203.6) vs John Allan (205)

Featherweight Bout: Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.4) vs Bruno Souza (148.4)*

Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara (127.4)** vs Ode’ Osbourne (125.2)

*Bruno Souza missed weight.

**CJ Vergara missed weight.

***Vicente Luque weighed in as a backup for the main event. However, he came in at 172.4lbs and missed weight.