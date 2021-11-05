Daniel Cormier fires back against accusations of bias in UFC commentary booth

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier fired back against accusations of him having bias while working in the UFC commentary booth.

Cormier was publicly criticized by Justin Gaethje recently for being biased during his call of the recent Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker fight. Speaking on the Debate DC on Vover podcast, Cormier responded to the recent criticisms towards his calls inside the booth. As far as the former UFC champion is concerned, he thinks the notion of him being biased is ridiculous and he doesn’t agree with it.

“How could I be biased to Islam? What could I have possibly said positive about Dan Hooker in that fight? There is no bias whenever a fight is clearly on one side. That’s where it becomes a bit much for me and that’s when you start to understand and realize why the people from the outside, their opinions don’t matter as much because they make those types of claims,” Cormier said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I don’t mind addressing this whole bias thing. I think it’s absurd. I don’t agree at all. I think it’s absurd and if you ask me if I am biased towards Islam Makhachev or Khabib Nurmagomedov – guys, I have called Khabib’s fights, Luke Rockhold, Deron Winn, Islam Makhachev, I’ve called all of their fights and I feel like I have done their opponents justice. I go out of my way to make sure that we do their opponents justice. I’m a professional and for as much as I love my teammates, I understand the difference to separate myself from that. Look man, if you’re not getting critiqued then you’re not doing a great job.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that the accusations of him being biased are false or do you think that Justin Gaethje had some truth behind his comments?