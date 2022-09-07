Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”

Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.

Diaz, 37, has weighed in on the reason Usman ‘got slept’ by Edwards.

‘MMA Fighting’ took to ‘Twitter‘ posting Nate Diaz’s comments:

“(Kamaru Usman said) ‘If me and (Israel) Adesanya are going to fight, we’ve got to talk about it in the back room’ you fake ass m*****f*****, that’s why you got slept by Leon Edwards. Because you’re over there f****** play fighting, dog. This ain’t even for real. I’m for real in the fight game.”

Nate Diaz via ESPN

We will see if Nate Diaz (21-13) is ‘for real’ when he meets Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) this coming Saturday, September 10th in the welterweight main event at UFC 279 which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Diaz has not competed since his unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in June of 2021 at UFC 263. Edwards has indicated that he would indeed give Nate Diaz a rematch if he’s able to beat Chimaev this weekend and if he re-sign’s with the UFC.

Chimaev is entering the Octagon with a perfect record of 11 wins and no losses. ‘Borz’ most recent win came against Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273.

Heading into the battle on Saturday, the odds have Chimaev sitting at an 11-1 favorite.

Will you be watching UFC 279? Do you think Diaz can beat the odds and hand Chimaev his first loss?

