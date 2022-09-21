Nate Diaz claims he’s only open to fighting The Rock

Nate Diaz is claiming he’s only open to fighting The Rock.

It was at UFC 279 on September 10th, 2022 that Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by submission in the welterweight main event, ending his UFC contract.

Diaz was supposed to fight welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA). However, Chimaev missed weight by a large margin leaving the UFC scrambling to save the main event, hence Diaz fought veteran Tony Ferguson.

The fan favorite ended on a high note.

Of course since riding out his contract, speculation has surrounded the Stockton slugger – what will he do next? Fans and MMA experts alike are making predictions citing a possible trilogy match with former UFC champion Conor McGregor or perhaps a boxing match with Jake Paul.

Well, apparently Nate Diaz has something else in mind, sharing on ‘Twitter‘ he said:

Im only going to fight the rock

Otherwise I’m goood — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 21, 2022

The ‘Fast and Furious’ famed actor Dwayne Johnson, aka ‘The Rock’ has not responded to the call out from Diaz.

It may just be’ tongue and cheek’ though, perhaps humour on the part of Diaz?

After all the UFC just signed a multi-year footwear sponsorship deal with The Project Rock by Under Armour. As a part of the deal, UFC fighters and their teams are asked to wear the new Project Rock shoes for all events, including weigh-ins and press conferences.

Diaz previously weighed in on the shoes in an interview with ESPN saying:

“These shoes f***ing suck! Look at these shoes. They made me put this sh** on. F*** these shoes!”

Serious or not, everyone is anxiously waiting for confirmation of what is ahead for Nate Diaz. Fans want to see more of the MMA legend.

