Nate Diaz chimes in on Twitter feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz has shared his thoughts on the recent online feud between bitter rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The former two-division champion, McGregor, made headlines yesterday when he blasted numerous lightweights on social media. Among the victims of McGregor’s verbal assault were Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know,” McGregor wrote. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f**king dead. Khabib you are an absolute embarrassment.”

The Irishman did not bring up Nate Diaz during his rant but the two did recently exchange jabs this past weekend.

Conor McGregor received quick responses from Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the latter of which spawned a back and forth spat on Twitter.

Nate Diaz recently reacted to McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s latest trash talking exchange with the followings tweets.

You gurls are on the same team — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2020

“You gurls are on the same team.”

Quit playin wit the fake shit — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2020

“Quit playing with the fake shit.”

Nate Diaz has been calling for a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor ever since losing their highly anticipated rematch in controversial fashion at UFC 202.

McGregor had told Diaz “to shut his eyelid and sign the contract” on Saturday. However, Dana White shut down rumors of a Diaz vs McGregor trilogy earlier today.

Diaz last competed at November’s UFC 244 event where he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal.

What do you think of the response from Nate Diaz to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov having another verbal spat online? Share your thoughts in the comments section below Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom May 12, 2020