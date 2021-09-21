Nasrat Haqparast vs. Dan Hooker fight once again in jeopardy for UFC 266

A highly anticipated lightweight bout between Nasrat Haqparast and Dan Hooker is once again in jeopardy for this Saturday’s UFC 266 event.

Haqparast (13-3 MMA) and Hooker (20-10 MMA) are slated to collide on the televised prelims of this weekend’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

The fight was originally in jeopardy after ‘The Hangman’ discovered that his travel visa was postponed leaving him to make a “last resort” plea with acting US Ambassador of New Zealand Kevin Covert.

Everything seemed to be good after Dan Hooker announced that he had received his visa on Sunday evening. However, moments ago Nasrat Haqparast took to Twitter where he revealed that he is now experiencing the same travel issue that his UFC 266 opponent just overcame.

Nasrat Haqparast continued:

“I tried to call and email a couple times. I’m ready to fly out on last notice and cut weight on Thursday evening , weigh in Friday and fight Saturday. I just need my Visa approved and passport back please.. I only needed a new P1 visa because I came back to Germany and left Los Angeles – last Thursday for the funeral of my mother. The UFC gave everything for expedited visa process.”

Nasrat Haqparast has gone 5-1 over his past six fights. The German standout is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over opponents Alexander Munoz and Rafa Garcia.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker has lost his past two Octagon appearances, suffering defeats to perennial division contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Prior to those setbacks, ‘The Hangman’ had put together a three-fight win streak, which included a nasty knockout of James Vick.

