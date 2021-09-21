Dillon Danis issues cryptic message after video emerges of him being detained by police

Dillon Danis has issued a cryptic message after video emerged of him being detained by police officers in New Jersey.

On Monday afternoon a video surfaced on social media (see that here) showing ‘El Jefe’ struggling with security and police before eventually being handcuffed and taken into custody.

The incident occurred outside of an establishment believed to be the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The featured image of the article is Danis’ mugshot.

Shortly after news of his detainment was shared online, Dillon Danis took to Twitter where he shared the following message.

you need people like me — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 20, 2021

‘El Jefe’ has not competed since June of 2019 where he scored a first round submission victory over Max Humphrey. At one point Danis was doing his best to secure a boxing match with Jake Paul , however that fight seems unlikely given the YouTuber’s recent success.

Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) was most recently scheduled to compete at Bellator 238 in January of 2020. Unfortunately, a knee injury suffered in training forced the self described “icon” to withdraw from the event.

In addition to his grappling prowess, Danis is perhaps best known as being the jiu-jitsu coach and close friend of UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The aforementioned knee injury suffered by the Bellator fighter actually occurred while helping the Irishman prepare for his UFC 264 showdown with Donald Cerrone.

