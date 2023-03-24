Muhammad Mokaev reveals medical diagnosis after withstanding brutal kneebar attempt at UFC 286

UFC flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev will be spending some time out of the octagon.

‘The Punisher’ made his return to the cage over the weekend at UFC 286. The flyweight prospect faced UFC newcomer Jafel Filho in the prelims and got much more than he bargained for. In the contest, Mokaev was the victim of one of the most brutal submission attempts in a long time.

During the contest, the Brazilian locked up a brutal kneebar submission attempt. Despite Mokaev surely experiencing a lot of pain and his knee clearly being torn apart, he refused to tap. The flyweight prospect wound up escaping, and getting the victory in the third round by neck crank. With the win, he moved to 10-0 as a professional and notched his fourth win in the UFC.

A few days after that brutal submission attempt, Muhammad Mokaev updated fans of his status on Twitter. There, the British wrestler stated that he had a grade two partial tear of his MCL.

Mokaev also stated that the recovery time for his injury is 6-8 weeks, and then he’ll be back training. However, the flyweight also noted that he will be getting another scan done in the future to see any missing damage.

Alhadmulillah! 6-8 weeks I will be back training 🥇 Thank you for all your messages, I received crazy amount of the support about my knee! It’s a strap season for me and my people! I will be champion one day InshaAllah ☝🏻 pic.twitter.com/RL8fsVQVlE — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 23, 2023

Partial tear MCL , Grade 2 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 23, 2023

“InshaAllah Bro, I met you in Abu Dhabi, I’m a big fan! What did your MRI show?”

That’s right, will do another scan in case as soon as swelling will go down — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 23, 2023

