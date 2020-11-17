Mike Perry will have two individuals in his corner for UFC 255, Darren Till not included

Mike Perry will have two people in his corner for his UFC 255 fight against Tim Means.

When Perry fought Mickey Gall earlier this year, the only person in his corner was his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez. Then, in the lead up to his return at UFC 255, “Platinum” said he planned on auctioning off his corner spots and Darren Till showed interest. The middleweight contender even said he would pay five thousand dollars to be in his corner.

Shortly after, many fans called for that to happen and Till insisted he was serious in doing it. However, according to Perry’s manager, Abe Kawa, Perry will have his girlfriend and his friend in his corner, and not Till.

“Mike Perry returns this weekend. His corner, per his manager Abraham Kawa, will be his (pregnant) girlfriend and a long-time friend of his who isn’t a fighter. Darren Till did not make the cut,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported.

It is no doubt disappointing for some fans that Darren Till will not get the chance to corner Mike Perry. It would’ve been funny to see all the fight week shenanigans and how Till would actually do in the corner. However, the Englishman did not make the cut. But, it is at least good that Perry will have two people in his corner at UFC 255.

Perry, as mentioned, is set to fight Tim Means on the main card of the pay-per-view. He was originally supposed to fight Robbie Lawler but the former champ had to pull out due to an injury. Platinum is coming off a decision win over Mickey Gall to snap his two-fight losing skid after being knocked out by Geoff Neal and dropping a decision to Vicente Luque.

