Mike Perry thought he might die following fight at UFC Uruguay

Mike Perry thought the worst after his UFC Uruguay fight with Vicente Luque.

After the fight, Perry was transported to the hospital for his badly broken nose and he started to think of the two boxers that passed away just weeks before. He was having headaches and asked if his brain was bleeding.

“I knew he caused some damage, I caught the leg and (afterward) I was like, damn,” Mike Perry said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “You don’t really feel it until later. Later I felt the pain from them, whatever they did in the back sticking metal rods up my nose and cranking my face around trying to get my nose back in place — I felt that later. That gave me headaches.

“With the recent deaths in boxing, I was like, ‘Damn, is my brain bleeding? Am I going to die?’ Those were real thoughts,” he added.

Luckily for Mike Perry, it was just his nose and he is now fine. He had to have surgery which will keep him out for six months. However, he is already saying he wants to go back to the gym and start training but wear a face mask.

With the loss to Vicente Luque at UFC Uruguay, the fan-favorite dropped to 13-5 as a pro and 6-5 inside the Octagon. He has collected four Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonuses in his UFC career.

When Mike Perry will return is unknown but he will have to take time to let his nose heal. This in addition to any other injuries he may have sustained during his war with Luque.

What do you make of Mike Perry wondering if he was going to die after UFC Uruguay? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/20/2019.