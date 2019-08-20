Jorge Masvidal says negotiations for Nate Diaz fight underway

Negotiations for fights are “super necessary,” and Jorge Masvidal claims talks are underway for a bout with Nate Diaz.

If ring rust truly exists, Diaz is immune. He stepped inside the Octagon for the first time since Aug. 2016 in the co-main event of UFC 241. Diaz took on Anthony Pettis in a bout that went the distance. The Stockton native simply overwhelmed Pettis in the second and third rounds to take a unanimous decision victory.

During his post-fight speech, Diaz told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan that he wants to take on Masvidal next.

“The reason I was off is cause everybody sucked. There was nobody to fight. But with this belt I wanna defend it against, Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangstas in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who done it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangsta, but he ain’t no west coast gangsta.”

Never one to back down from a challenge, especially a potentially lucrative one, Jorge Masvidal took to his YouTube channel to reveal that negotiations are underway (transcription via MMAJunkie.com).

Per Street Jesus (@GamebredFighter), December is a preferable timeframe. The Street Fighter nod is a nice touch. pic.twitter.com/gTRWhiGVzm — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 20, 2019

“So Miami peeps, don’t get mad at me if the fight’s not here,” he said. “I’m just going to do what works for me. We’re just negotiating now, and let’s give the fans a fight that they want to see. Two dogs, locked in a cage, going for the jugular.

“You know that I can get hit with a baseball bat, it don’t mean nothing, and same thing with my rival. You can hit that dude with a (expletive) baseball bat to the kneecaps, he’s going to keep coming.”

