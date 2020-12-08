Mike Perry vows to come back stronger following weight-miss and loss at UFC 255

UFC bad boy Mike Perry has vowed to return stronger after missing weight and losing to Tim Means at UFC 255.

Perry caused quite a stir in the build-up to his bout with Means after struggling with his weight cut before it was revealed that he didn’t seem to take the process too seriously. That resulted in him losing the fight to Means via unanimous decision, dropping him to 3-6 in his last nine fights.

While some believe that Perry is going to be a victim of the UFC’s upcoming cuts, the man himself seems to be pretty determined in his pursuit of redemption.

“I hope the next guy hits hard enough to put me in comatose…. 😴 I’m working on my power , cardio and weight. I’ll be ready. #HitMeLikeARayOfSun #HitMeHarder #IWantToFeelIt #KickMeInTheNuts #SlamMeOnMyHead #ElbowMeInTheFace #ThereIsNothingYouCanDoToMe #ThisIsGodsPathForMe #PlatinumPower #Energy #Strength #BringItOnMF #ImReadyForAnyShot”.

As we alluded to earlier, Perry tested the waters with some unusual techniques when trying to get into Means’ head, and that included sending him pictures of the junk food he was eating.

“He was sending me Instagram messages like, two weeks ago, eating big cheeseburgers with onion rings on them, stuff like that,” Means said of Perry at the UFC 255 post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “It looked delicious. He asked me how the weight cut was going. I sent him some pictures of broccoli and avocados or whatever.

“But we knew that with Mike coming into this fight. I know him behind the scenes and stuff, what you get on camera that’s exactly who he is off camera. I have nothing but respect for the guy, I know he’s going through some adversity and stuff and sh*t will just make him stronger.”

“I thought the fight went as planned,” Means concluded. “I wasn’t really stressed about him not making weight yesterday, I knew he did just enough energy-wise to get within that five-pound limit to where we could still have a fight. He got up there dancing so I knew he still had plenty of energy. I knew he was gonna be strong, have a lot of heart, be durable, and that all happened the night of the fight.”

