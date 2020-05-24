Mike Perry reveals he learned his “Mike Tyson style” of fighting from a female boxing legend

UFC welterweight Mike Perry said that he learned his “Mike Tyson style” of fighting from female boxing legend Christy Martin.

Perry is a mixed martial artist but as anyone who has watched his fights knows, he’s an extremely aggressive striker who relies primarily on his punching power. Obviously, Perry is in a different league from a guy like Tyson, but it’s still cool to see him giving the boxing legend some love. It’s equally nice to see Perry showing some admiration for Martin, one of the greatest female boxers of all time.

Check out what Perry wrote about Tyson and Martin on his Twitter below.

Fun fact, I learned how to box the @MikeTyson brotha style of fighting by a female boxing legend #ChristyMartin So haze me if you want but I been knocking dudes out for years and I’ll do the same to you any day of the week. #IPunchLikeAGirl — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 24, 2020

Fun fact, I learned how to box the @MikeTyson brotha style of fighting by a female boxing legend #ChristyMartin So haze me if you want but I been knocking dudes out for years and I’ll do the same to you any day of the week. #IPunchLikeAGirl

MMA fans may not be as familiar with Martin as they are with Tyson, so here’s a brief history of “The Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Martin (49-7-3) was the first female boxer inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. She was a former world champion and competed from 1989 to 2012, retiring after a loss to Mia St. John, who she defeated years earlier. For an MMA connection, she also notably suffered a loss against UFC star Holly Holm in a boxing match in 2005.

Despite losing back-to-back fights to Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, Perry remains one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster for his exciting fights win or lose and his entertaining social media game. He has recently been feuding against UFC middleweight Darren Till and while that fight likely won’t happen anytime soon, it’s still a situation worth monitoring going forward.

Do you see Mike Tyson and Christy Martin’s influence in the Mike Perry style of fighting?